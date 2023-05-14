Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target to $3.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

LiveVox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LVOX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 8.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 92.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

