Cantor Fitzgerald Raises MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $30.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ML stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
