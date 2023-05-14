Cantor Fitzgerald Raises MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $30.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ML stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 652.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 25,384,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 974,959 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

