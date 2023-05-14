Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

