Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.37

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.83 billion and approximately $126.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.92 or 0.06715014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,847,306,975 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

