CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CARG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.27.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after buying an additional 4,051,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,581,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 53.5% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

