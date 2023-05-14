Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,998,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,393,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

