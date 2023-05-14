Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cartier Silver Trading Down 8.4 %
CRTIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
About Cartier Silver
