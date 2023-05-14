Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cartier Silver Trading Down 8.4 %

CRTIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

