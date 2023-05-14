CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

CD Projekt Trading Down 2.4 %

OTGLY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

