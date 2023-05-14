CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $50.96 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $50.96 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.91 or 1.00000349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0623471 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,104,512.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.