Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 1,535,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,891. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 302,696 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

