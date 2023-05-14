Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 1,535,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,891. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
