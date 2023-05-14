Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at $15,420,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 770,254 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 13,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,583. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.