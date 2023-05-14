Chainbing (CBG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,504.41

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $637.36 million and approximately $3,504.41 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

