ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 2,128,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

