Chardan Capital Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $12.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VLN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $132,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

