Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

