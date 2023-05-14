Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 769,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,676,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,826,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,242. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

