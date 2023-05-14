Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 0.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 935.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5,628.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 277,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 793,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 4,245,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

