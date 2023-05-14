Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 586,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,761. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

