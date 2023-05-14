Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $62.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.15. 2,531,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average of $366.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

