Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.