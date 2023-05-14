Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,476,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 906,264 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,150,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 488,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 453,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,692. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.