China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 42.9% in April

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

