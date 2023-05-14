Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $133.13.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

