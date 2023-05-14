Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans None Dividend of $3.22

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.22 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

