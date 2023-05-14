Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

