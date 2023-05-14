Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 320,712 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 528,306 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 401.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $12,165,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter worth about $6,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

