Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,928.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,751 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $88,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.43. 3,939,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.39. The company has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

