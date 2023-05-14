Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 156,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,454,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,305,000 after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,112,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

