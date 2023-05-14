City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in City Office REIT by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in City Office REIT by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in City Office REIT by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,639. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

