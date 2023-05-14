CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

CLPS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,873. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

