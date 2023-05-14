CM Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises about 3.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

