CM Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

CM Management LLC cut its stake in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,627 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Femasys worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Femasys Trading Down 13.1 %
Femasys Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
