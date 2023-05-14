CM Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

CM Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Gain Therapeutics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

GANX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

