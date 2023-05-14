CM Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CM Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $34.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

