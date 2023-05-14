CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

