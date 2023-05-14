CM Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

CM Management LLC lessened its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.