CM Management LLC Sells 3,375,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

CM Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,375,000 shares during the quarter. DURECT comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 94.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 98.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

