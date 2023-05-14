CM Management LLC Trims Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CM Management LLC lessened its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.