CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

