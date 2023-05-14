Coastline Trust Co Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

