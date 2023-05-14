Coastline Trust Co Invests $164,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. now owns 713,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

