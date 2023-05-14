Coastline Trust Co Sells 26,831 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.