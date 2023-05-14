Coastline Trust Co Sells 625 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $199.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.