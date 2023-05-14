Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 10,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

