CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $3.81 on Top Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $7.43 million and $10.99 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00014204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

