Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

