Compound Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.14 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Compound has a market cap of $259.81 million and $11.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $34.84 or 0.00129252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,004 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,456,999.01660733 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.49322212 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,721,632.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

