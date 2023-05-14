Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

