Conflux (CFX) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Conflux has a total market cap of $774.32 million and approximately $70.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,681,356 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,878,567,626.222132 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25207734 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $67,389,538.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

