Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $622.42 million 1.46 $218.28 million $1.64 4.62 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.66 $75.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 22.90% 9.77% 1.02% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.24%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

